Windows 11 users can now change what the Copilot key do

Microsoft is giving users more freedom as to what the Copilot key can do. The Redmond tech giant now released updates of Windows 11 on both 23H2 and 24H2 versions, with the capability to open different apps or Search.

In the update’s changelog on both versions, Microsoft says that if you’re signed into your account using a Microsoft Entra ID, the key can open a Microsoft 365 app (Word, PowerPoint, etc.). Or, it can also open a different app as long as it’s in a signed MSIX package to meet the security standards.

“If your PC’s keyboard does not have a Copilot key, changing this setting will do nothing,” Microsoft mentions.

It’s been a while since Microsoft first launched its AI-friendly devices, the Copilot+ PCs. Powered by Snapdragon X Elite or Plus SoC (and some AMD and Intel chips too), it brings AI-powered flagship features like Recall and Super Resolution.

And that’s why most laptops or PCs that come out this year have a dedicated Copilot key attached to the keyboard. When you press on it, by default, it summons the Copilot side panel that comes pre-installed in Windows 11.

But that soon will change. The Redmond tech giant has been testing this experience for quite some time across different channels in the Windows Insider Program. It wasn’t too long ago when the feature arrived in the Release Preview channel—the closest one to the Stable.