Microsoft Makes It Easier to Find That One Setting You Can Never Remember

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is rolling out an update to Windows Search that makes it easier to find settings using everyday language, leaving no need to remember the exact menu name. This feature is starting to appear in Insider builds on Copilot+ PCs on Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.3863 (Beta Channel) and Preview Build 26200.5551 (Dev Channel).

Also read: Microsoft Narrator Gets Smarter on Copilot+ PCs – Here’s What It Can Do

Now, typing phrases like “change my theme” or “about my PC” directly into the taskbar’s search box will bring up the right system settings. It works offline too, thanks to the onboard 40+ TOPS NPU powering Copilot+ devices. This is part of Microsoft’s ongoing effort to make common tasks more intuitive and less frustrating for users.

The update brings smarter interpretation of natural language queries, meaning the search box can better understand what you mean—even if your phrasing isn’t exact. For now, the improved search experience is exclusive to Copilot+ PCs, with a wider rollout expected later.

A screenshot shared in the recent Windows Insider blog shows the new feature in action, where a user types a simple phrase and sees direct access to the relevant setting. You can try it now by updating to the latest Insider build on a supported Copilot+ PC.

Among other updates, the latest Insider release also included a revamped Narrator with rich Image description features. You can read more about it here.