Microsoft Narrator Gets Smarter on Copilot+ PCs - Here’s What It Can Do

Microsoft is testing a major upgrade to Narrator that brings smarter, more detailed image descriptions to Copilot+ PCs, starting with Snapdragon-powered devices in the Windows Insider Beta Channel.

For users who are blind or have low vision, images without alt text have long been a barrier. This update tackles that head-on. Pressing Narrator key + Ctrl + D now triggers a contextual description of images—highlighting people, objects, colors, text, and numbers. For instance, a graph showing Microsoft’s stock performance will now be described with reference to dates, stock tickers, and trends, instead of just being labeled as “graph” or “image.”

On older or non-Copilot+ machines, image descriptions remain basic, but Copilot+ devices use new local models to generate richer outputs. First-time use will download the required data, and progress can be tracked in Windows Update settings.

The feature is being gradually rolled out, with AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs set to follow. Narrator can be turned on via Ctrl + Windows + Enter, or by searching for it in the Start menu.

More info and guides are available on Microsoft’s official blog which you can find here.