We're so close to getting customizable (dedicated) Copilot key on Windows 11 24H2

It’s that time of the week once again. Microsoft has released updates and builds for the Release Preview channel of Windows 11, on both 23H2 and the latest, AI-friendly 24H2 version.

For the latter, the Redmond company launched Windows 11 Build 26100.2152 (or the KB5044384 update). The update includes a new way for you to customize that one dedicated Copilot key, which has been present mostly on Copilot+ PCs launched this year.

With this new customization feature, you can choose which app the key can open, whether it’s Copilot, Microsoft 365, or any MSIX-packaged app. Microsoft has been testing this feature for quite some time on several Windows Insider channels, so it being launched on the Release Preview means that we’re near the general release.

By default, the dedicated Copilot key launches the Copilot app, or the Microsoft 365 app if you sign in with a Microsoft Entra ID. So, if your keyboard doesn’t have a Copilot key, this option won’t apply.

“To make the key open a different app, the app must be in a signed MSIX package. This ensures that the app meets security and privacy standards to keep you safe,” Microsoft explains.

Besides, Microsoft also (subtly) announced that support for the Phone Link companion on Windows 11’s Start menu is coming to iOS. This update is also included in the KB5044380 release for Windows 11 23H2 version, alongside others like a new Gamepad keyboard layout that’s compatible with Xbox controllers, and more.