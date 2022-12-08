Windows 11 Snipping Tool may soon get a screen recording feature

Microsoft teased a brand new Snipping Tool at the Surface event that took place in October. The brand-new Snipping Tool in Windows 11 is much more than a design refreshment, showing a new screen recorder feature. And now, it looks like Microsoft is very close to releasing the new Snipping Tool with the same screen recording capability.

The Snipping Tool in Windows 11 allows you to capture screenshots in any shape or form you want. However, one of the biggest criticisms was that it could not record your screen. Microsoft seems to have taken note of that and may be close to bringing the feature to Windows 11 users. The screen recording feature was spotted by Reddit user SubjunctiveQuaver.

As per the screenshot shared by the user, users will be able to switch from Snip mode to Record mode by selecting the Record button. After that, the + New button should be clicked to be able to select a portion of the screen. Once that is done, clicking on the Start button will start a countdown, and once it ends, the screen recording begins. A Stop button in the overlay menu is there to finish the recording.

All screen recording files will open in the Snipping tool playback menu, where you can watch and save them. If you want to start a new Snip and a new screen recording, you can do that too from here. These functionalities will require Snipping Tool version 11.2211.11.0 or later and, of course, Windows 11.

However, we do not know when the new Snipping Tool will be available for Windows 11 users. It would be interesting to see if it shows up in the Windows 11 “Moment 2” update, which is rumored to arrive sometime in February next year.

How often do you use Snipping Tool in Windows 11? And what application do you currently use to record your screen? Let us know in the comments section.