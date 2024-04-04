Windows 11 LTSC 2024 leaks, could be out in September

The leaked build of Windows 11 24H2 LTSC offers a hint into upcoming updates for businesses. Microsoft is prepping to release the first-ever LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) version of Windows 11, which is expected to arrive in September or October 2024.

Why LTSC? Long Term Servicing Channel is a popular choice for businesses that prioritize long-term support over frequent feature updates.

The leak, discovered on a Chinese forum, reveals details about Windows 11 24H2 LTSC, including:

The leaked build suggests editions like Enterprise LTSC, IoT Enterprise LTSC, and IoT Enterprise Subscription LTSC.

While the installation process remains familiar, users can choose to sign in without a Microsoft account or create a local account.

The leak shows a “Copilot” button pinned to the taskbar, but its functionality and default state remain unclear.

A new version of Outlook, resembling Outlook.com, may replace the existing email app in LTSC.

Microsoft’s ending of Windows 10 support emphasizes the need for LTSC. With the end of support for various Windows 10 versions approaching in October 2025, Microsoft will reveal Windows 10 Extended Security Updates pricing for consumers later this year. Windows 11 LTSC offers businesses a reliable and secure option with extended support (potentially up to 10 years).

Microsoft is expected to share more details about Windows 11 LTSC 2024 closer to its release. It’s important to avoid installing the leaked preview build, as it might be unstable and isn’t representative of the final product.