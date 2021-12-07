Months ago, before Windows 11 even shipped, beta users were complaining that Windows 11 was slowing their random write speeds on NVMe SSD by more than half.

Now, three months later and two months after the launch of the OS, it appears the issue is persisting.

Recent CrystalDiskMark benchmarks of the Samsung 980 Pro SSD performed by PleasedPen25317 show a massive reduction in random write speeds for any partition with Windows 11 installed.

Windows 10 vs Windows 11

The cause for the performance loss is not known, though some fingers point to virtualization-based security.

Three months ago a Microsoft representative acknowledged the issue on Reddit, but it appears this has not resulted in any resolution. Hopefully, the renewed attention on the issue will result in some corrective action in the near future.

via XDA-Dev