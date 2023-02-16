Microsoft tests live captions in more languages in Dev Build 25300

Microsoft is now rolling out a new Windows 11 Insider build to Insiders in Dev Channel. Build 25300 delivers a bunch of improvements and fixes and a test to try live captions in more languages.

After releasing live captions in Windows 11 22H2, Microsoft is now expanding the feature to further aid the deaf or people who are hard of hearing. The test only covers a handful of languages for now, which includes Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish. Nonetheless, the feature also now supports other English dialects since the original release only focuses on the US English dialect.

Microsoft is also testing some improvements in various areas of Windows. The biggest one is the different treatments for snap layouts, which get some tweaks and the ability to pull in the icon of the app window the user is working in and adding a descriptive title. Other improvements included in Build 25300 focus on the Windows system’s sync voice typing settings, Settings app, and Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Here is the full changelog of Build 25300 alongside its set of fixes.