Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23536: Microsoft finally fixes this annoying Windows Copilot issue for right-to-left languages

It’s that time of the month for Windows 11 insiders again as Microsoft just launched an update for those in the Dev channel — Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23536. This update brings a lot of exciting improvements. One of them is that Microsoft is fixing this annoying Windows Copilot issue.

As we’ve previously spotted on Reddit, some users complained that the Windows Copilot icon in their taskbar flipped backward on PCs with languages that are written from right to left, like Arabic, Hebrew, Persian, Urdu, and more. The good news is, that Microsoft heard those complain and said that this problem is gone for good.

Though, there are a few Copilot-related issues spotted in this build. Here’s what Microsoft says:

You can use Alt + Tab to switch out of Windows Copilot, but not back into it. Windows + C will move focus back to Windows Copilot When first launching or after refreshing Copilot while using voice access you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.

Read Microsoft’s full documentation of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23536 for Dev channel insiders here.