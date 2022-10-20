Windows 11 Build 25227 has new Widgets panel layout, password field clipboard history support

October

20

Author Sharron Bennet // in Microsoft, Microsoft News, News, Update, Windows, Windows 11, Windows Insider

Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 Preview Build 25227 to the Dev Channel, and it comes with a handful of new changes for Insiders.

The improvements start with the Update Stack Orchestrator, which now offers better predictability of restarts for Windows updates. Specifically, these changes are introduced in the quality and feature update deadline calculation, Specify deadlines for automatic updates and restarts Group Policy setting, and default values for feature update. 

Aside from that, Microsoft is also introducing visible changes in other sections of Windows 11, including in the Start menu, widgets, settings, and voice typing. Of all these things, the new header positions being tested by Microsoft are probably the most interesting. In the experimental Widgets panel UI, Microsoft showed the header placed at the top of the screen and on the left side. And while it is nice to see it in public, note that it is only a test, so we’re not sure whether it will see the light of day in the future.

different positions of the header with new icons for the Widgets board on Windows 11 Dev Channel Preview Build 25227

Meanwhile, Insiders getting Build 25227 will start seeing the Start menu with badging on their user profiles. According to Microsoft, the main purpose of this change is to inform users if there are important actions that should be addressed in the system. Another notable change includes the rollout of clipboard history support on password fields, which was earlier rolled out in Build 25206.

On the other hand, Microsoft also mentioned during Build 25227’s announcement that Insiders across all channels would also get improvements on version 22209 of the Microsoft Store. It is not huge, but games and movies will get pop-up preview trailers starting today, making it easier for users to familiarize themselves with certain titles before clicking them.

Pop-up trailers for games and movies in the Microsoft Store version 22209

As usual, there are lots of fixes included in Build 25227.

Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel Preview Build 25227 Fixes

Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel Preview Build 25227 known issues

