What can you do with Ink to Text Pen tool feature on Windows?

Tablet-friendly Ink to Text Pen tool has arrived on Windows 11, especially if you’ve downloaded the latest Windows 11 23H2 update that just became available last week via Media Creation Tool.

The feature itself allows users to use their digital pen or stylus to automatically convert their handwriting to text as they write. It’s currently available in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and OneNote for Windows, and it supports English (en-US) with additional languages coming soon.

You simply need to select the Ink to Text Pen tool on the Draw tab, then draw on any empty space you want to take this feature out for a spin, but what can you exactly do with it?

As you write, your handwriting will be converted to text and inserted into the document. You can also use pen gestures to select, delete, split, or join text, and even create a new line.

To select text, use the Straight-line select gesture. To replace text, use the combination of selection and writing. To delete text, use the Scratch Out gesture. To add a new line, use the New line gesture. To split and join words, use a simple straight line.

What are your thoughts on this new feature? Let us know in the comments!