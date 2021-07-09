With a new user interface, Windows 11 is also bringing along new shortcut keys.

Microsoft has updated the function of existing keyboard combinations, and have also created a new one.

The new keys are as follows:

Windows + W previously showed the Windows Ink Workspace, but now shows the Windows 11 Widgets.

Windows + A opens the Quick Settings in Windows 11.

Windows + N opens the notification centre.

Windows + Z opens the new Snap Wizard.

See the changes demoed in video below:

via Winfuture