With a new user interface, Windows 11 is also bringing along new shortcut keys.
Microsoft has updated the function of existing keyboard combinations, and have also created a new one.
The new keys are as follows:
- Windows + W previously showed the Windows Ink Workspace, but now shows the Windows 11 Widgets.
- Windows + A opens the Quick Settings in Windows 11.
- Windows + N opens the notification centre.
- Windows + Z opens the new Snap Wizard.
See the changes demoed in video below:
via Winfuture
