Microsoft just announced the initial rollout of the first major Windows 11 update of the year. Code-named internally as “Moment 5” this latest feature drop brings some new things to enjoy, but it isn’t to be confused with the larger annual update for the OS planned for later this year. Rather, today’s update will come like a routine security patch and will deliver some smaller quality-of-life features and improvements to the Copilot AI assistant, better integrations with Android phones, tweaks to Widgets, and so much more.

Some of the highlights in this update can be seen below covering some core areas of the operating system. These are welcome changes, helping make using your Windows PC even easier. Keep in mind, though, that useful as they might be, not all features will roll out right away. Microsoft will gradually be rolling some out via app updates in the Microsoft Store, and others via Windows update itself using its signature Control Feature rollout technology, ensuring a quality experience for everyone.

New OS skills in Copilot like the ability to turn on/off battery saver, show device information, system information, battery information, and to open the storage page.

New accessibility skills in Copilot like the option to launch live caption, lanch narrator, launch screen magnifier, open voice access page, open text size page, open contrast themes page, and launch voice input.

New skills in Copilot like the option to show device information like Wi-Fi network, IP address, available storage space, and empty the recycle bin.

A new generative eraser in the Photos app to remove unwanted objects.

Silence removal preview in Clipchamp video editor.

New voice shortcuts and the option to create custom commands, and accomplish common voice command tasks with a single phrase.

Multi-display support with voice commands.

New personalized layout suggestions where Snap suggestions can help you quickly organize open apps based on how you use them, making it even easier to get things done.

New option to create a focused Widget board and organize your Widgets into distinct categories – whether for work or play.

Expanded availability of Windows Ink support in apps like Photos, Paint, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Expanded Windows share page options including apps like WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Instagram, with more apps like Facebook Messenger coming soon.

Access recent photos from your Android phone on your PC or use your phone as a webcam on all video conferencing apps.

Many of these features have been in testing with Windows Insiders over the last few months, and shouldn’t be too much of a surprise for those who might be a fan of Windows 11. If you want to get them today and you’re running Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2, you can check the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” button under Windows Update. Otherwise, you’ll see this update later in April as part of a routine security update release. Microsoft says most of these new Windows 11 features will be enabled by default in the March 2024 optional non-security preview release for all editions of Windows 11, versions 23H2 and 22H2