Windows 11 Dev Channel: Copilot now supports multiple monitors, icon moved for easier access

Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23595 to the Dev Channel.

One of the most significant changes is that the Copilot icon has been moved to the right side of the system tray on the taskbar for easier access. Additionally, the default “show desktop” behavior for the far-right corner of the taskbar has been turned off. However, if you want to enable it again, you can do so by visiting Settings > Personalization > Taskbar and selecting “Taskbar Behaviors.”

Other than this, Copilot now supports multiple monitors. You can display Copilot on a specific monitor by simply clicking on the Copilot button on the taskbar located on that monitor.

To display Copilot on the last monitor it was visible on, use the WIN+C shortcut.

If you are using a keyboard, press the WIN+T keyboard shortcut, put the keyboard focus on the taskbar, and navigate to the Copilot taskbar button to display Copilot on any monitor.

Other than this, one of the updates is in the Windows Share, which allows you to share files directly to specific Microsoft Teams Channels and group chats. Another update is the expansion of digital handwriting (inking) to more languages and locales in Windows Ink.

Additionally, the Nearby Sharing feature lets you discover and share files with Android devices through Bluetooth. And finally, the process grouping feature has been improved on the processes page of the Task Manager.

Here is the Canary Channel and Beta Channel. More info on this Dev Channel is here.