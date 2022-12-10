Windows 11 Dev Build 25262 removes widget board sign-in requirement

Insiders will be delighted to know that Microsoft is delivering some treats this week in the Dev Channel via the new Preview Build 25262. Aside from a handful of fixes, there are some nice significant improvements in Windows 11 in this release, like the removal of the unnecessary Widgets Board sign-in requirement.

Before the arrival of Build 25262, the widgets board would require Insiders to sign in to their account to allow it to sync with their other devices. This would allow the delivery of related interests to users’ machines, but, of course, the idea looks absurd and uninteresting. With this, the account sign-in requirement will be removed in this release, though it is hard to say Microsoft will permanently keep it this way since this is just a test. Microsoft says that in Build 25262, all users can now access personalized dynamic feeds, widgets, and weather updates, even without an account.

Another change made is the new link to Quick Assist at the bottom of the Troubleshooters page under the System in Settings, making access to PC issue resolution resources easier.

Aside from those two improvements, Microsoft also announced that it rolled out a Media Player update (Version 11.2211.34.0) to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, allowing them to browse through the video library by folder.

Meanwhile, here is the complete list of fixes and known issues included in Build 25262.