Windows 11 users can relive Windows 10 file explorer experience

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Users who use Windows 11 but prefer the classic Windows 10 File Explorer interface may find this story interesting as in a recently discovered method to access it as revealed by a Reddit user. The best part is that this approach avoids modifying the system registry, which can be risky, especially for beginners.

The method involves going to a location within the Control Panel. By opening Control Panel and going to System and Security > Windows Tools, users can access the classic File Explorer interface.

Clicking any folders or drives in the left navigation pane after opening “Windows Tools” will fully launch the classic File Explorer.

It is a safe approach that does not alter system stability. Additionally, it allows users to compare the classic and modern File Explorer interfaces side-by-side.

It is important to note that user reports regarding the effectiveness of this method with Windows 11 Pro 23H2 have been mixed, as reported by XDA. Compatibility variations are a possibility.

This method offers an alternative File Explorer experience for Windows 11 users who prefer the classic interface. Those who find it particularly useful can create a shortcut for easier access, as suggested by a user in the comments section.

More here.