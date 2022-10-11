Windows 11 Build 22621.741, 22623.741 lack new features but offer a handful of fixes

Microsoft released the Windows 11 Preview Build 22621.741 and 22623.741 to the Beta Channel this week. As usual, the two build versions mean a split that divides the Insiders into two groups. Insiders who are getting the higher build number will get the new features activated by default, but in this case, it won’t happen since the rollout doesn’t include them. Instead, Build 22623.741 will get a set of fixes and share some of them with Build 22621.741.