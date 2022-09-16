Windows 11 Build 22000.1041 rolls out to Release Preview Channel

Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 Build 22000.1041 to the Release Preview Channel. Aside from a bunch of fixes, Build 22000.1041 (KB5017383) will introduce WebAuthn redirection and more dynamic Widgets.

WebAuthn redirection can be good news for those who hate entering their passwords repeatedly for requirements. Through this new feature, users can authenticate in apps and on websites without a password while using Remote Desktop. Also in the release is the addition of more dynamic Widgets content, which will be glanceable on the taskbar with notification badging.

Meanwhile, more than 35 fixes will come with Build 22000.1041, covering different sections on Windows.