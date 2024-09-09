Windows 11 beta makes it easier to pin apps to taskbar but isn't fully functional just yet

Microsoft says it's not fully functional for everyone to be shipped out

Want to pin apps to taskbar a lot easier on Windows 11? We’ve got some news: good and bad.

The good news is that Microsoft has been experimenting with a new way for you to pin those apps to your Windows 11 taskbars. If you want to pin an app, you will soon be able to drag it from the Windows Search UI directly to the taskbar.

Several recently released beta builds for Canary (27xxx series builds), Dev, and Beta channels have this undocumented feature already, according to trusted Windows 11 insider @phantomofearth on X. It’s also reportedly spotted in the Windows 11 23H2 version with August 2024 cumulative update.

Here’s what it looks like

The latest Canary builds (27xxx) let you drag apps from the Windows Search UI to the taskbar to pin them. Here's the change in build 27695: https://t.co/m3XtSLE2i3 pic.twitter.com/MRFGzIvIuq — phantomofearth ? (@phantomofearth) September 7, 2024

But, the bad news is that it seems like the feature is still far from ready to be shipped. Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc, who oversees the Windows Insider Program, mentions on X, “There are issues with this where it doesn’t work for a lot of people which is why we haven’t promoted it in our flight blog posts.”

Microsoft does this practice from time to time, so it’s a common occurrence that an undocumented feature is spotted in a certain Windows 11 beta build. This suggests the company is still actively testing the feature, and even if you’re part of the Windows Insider Program, you might not receive it right away.