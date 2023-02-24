Windows 11 Beta Channel Insiders can now opt out of Insider program

Microsoft does not allow users to opt out of the Windows Insider program whenever they wish to. However, if you are a Windows Insider registered in the Beta Channel, Microsoft is giving you a limited window to unenroll yourself from the program and start getting Stable builds.

Microsoft has announced an “Off-ramp” for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. This off-ramp window will allow Beta Channel insiders to choose whether they want to test Beta builds beyond .1325. If you opt out of the Insider Program, you will be updated to the Stable Channel via the next Patch Tuesday update, releasing next month.

To get yourself unenrolled from the Insider Program, navigate to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program and then select “Stop getting preview builds.” Your system will require a restart to complete the process. Windows may run a Troubleshooter to unenroll your device from receiving new flights in the Beta Channel. However, this troubleshooter is currently limited to select Beta Channel Insiders. From early next week, though, it will be available to every Beta Channel Insider.

It is worth noting that the off-ramp window has already started and will continue till March 8. If you want to unenroll, you need to opt-out before the said date. Microsoft will not allow Beta Channel Insiders to deregister themselves from the program after March 8.

Microsoft giving users a choice to pull themselves out of the Insider program makes perfect sense since the company is ready to release Windows 11 Moment 2 update next month. Unenrolling from the program makes sense for those who no longer want Beta builds and want to get updated to Momment 2, which should be more stable than Insider builds.

Are you a Beta Channel Insider? Will you opt out of the Insider program to get Moment 2 next month? Let us know in the comments section.

Source: Microsoft