WiFi 7 is ready to be launched in 2024

The Wi-Fi Alliance plans to finalize the Wi-Fi 7 specification by Q1 2024, paving the way for standardized Wi-Fi 7 devices.

What’s Wi-Fi Alliance?

The Wi-Fi Alliance is an organization that promotes the adoption of Wi-Fi technology worldwide and owns the Wi-Fi trademark. It was founded in 1999 and has over 900 member companies from around the globe, including major manufacturers of Wi-Fi devices such as Apple, Samsung, Intel, and Cisco.

Wi-Fi 7 promises speeds up to 40 Gbit/s, a significant improvement over the current Wi-Fi 6 standard. It also offers reduced latency and increased capacity, making it ideal for online gaming, streaming, and AR/VR applications.

Wi-Fi 7 utilizes three frequency bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) with wider channels (320 MHz) and advanced modulation techniques (4096-QAM) to achieve unparalleled speeds.

Speeds up to 40 Gbit/s: 4.8x faster than Wi-Fi 6.

4.8x faster than Wi-Fi 6. Reduced latency: This will enhance the speed of online gaming and AR/VR applications, resulting in better responsiveness.

This will enhance the speed of online gaming and AR/VR applications, resulting in better responsiveness. Increased capacity will allow more devices to connect to the network without impacting performance.

will allow more devices to connect to the network without impacting performance. Improved security: Wi-Fi 7 includes new security features that will make it more difficult for hackers to steal data.

Here is the difference between Wi-Fi 5, 6 and 7

Wi-Fi 7 devices are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2024. However, some manufacturers have already released “draft” Wi-Fi 7 devices that will be compatible with the full standard once a firmware update is applied.

