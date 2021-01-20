What is dead may never die. Such is the case of the Lumia 950XL, a very dead Windows 10 Mobile handset which has now run every version of Windows 10 Microsoft has to offer, including their latest, Windows 10X.

Due to the efforts of hacker Gustave Monce, we now have an idea of how well the OS runs on the Lumia 950XL and Monce reports it runs pretty well indeed.

Monce posted the following screenshots, which can be seen below:

Gallery

He reports that the OS adapts very well to the screen resolution and aspect ratio but that there is still a lot of work to do to make it run perfectly.

Albacore, a fellow Windows hacker has pithily noted that, in the end, the Lumia 950XL received Windows Core OS before the Surface Duo did.

tfw Lumia 950 XL gets WCOS (unofficially) but Duo doesn't https://t.co/SFNh7UPVVx — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) January 20, 2021

Microsoft is expected to release Windows 10X on cheap laptops, intended for frontline workers as a ChromeOS competitor, in the very near future.