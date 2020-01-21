The venerable Wordpad app, present in Windows since Windows 95, is getting a rare upgrade adding a new feature, but it may not be that welcome.

Windows researcher Rafael Rivera has discovered Microsoft is testing a new feature in Wordpad adding an ad banner to the app.

The ad will advertise using Word online to Wordpad users, who we assume Microsoft believes does not have Word installed locally.

There are 6 variations of the ads, advertising Excel and Powerpoint and Office online also.

The ads following similar additions to the Windows 10 Mail and Calendar app, showing increasing pressure by Microsoft to monetize the Windows 10 installed base using the “free” apps included with the operating system.

What do our readers think of this discovery? Let us know below.