Microsoft has released the first preview build of Windows 10, version 22H2, Windows 10 Build 19045.1865 (KB5015878). The update is rolling out to commercial devices on the Release Preview Channel.

“Commercial devices configured for the Release Preview Channel via the Windows Insider Program Settings page or via Windows Update for Business policy, whether through Microsoft Intune or through Group Policy, will automatically be offered Windows 10, version 22H2 as an optional update. Windows 10, version 22H2 is also now available via Windows Server Update Service and Azure Marketplace,” Microsoft explained in a blog post.

However, Microsoft hasn’t outlined the new features introduced in Windows 10 22H2 update. But we will know all about them soon. In the meantime, Microsoft is rolling out the update to Release Preview Channel Insiders via the “seeker” experience in Windows Update. In other words, Insiders in the Release Preview Channel can go to Settings and Windows Update and choose to download and install Windows 10, version 22H2, if they want.

Notably, once Insiders update their PC to Windows 10 version 22H2, they will continue to receive new servicing updates through Windows Update.

It is worth noting that Microsoft will stop pushing updates to Windows 10 devices come 2025; that’s when Windows 10 will reach the end of support. The company will continue to push updates to Windows 10 devices manually, though rumors also have it that Microsoft may switch to a new development cycle under which the company will release major Windows updates every three years, just like in the old days.

Are you still running Windows 10? If yes, will you update to Windows 10 version 22H2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.