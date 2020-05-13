Microsoft recently released a couple of updates along with some optional updates for Windows 10 users. It looks like these new updates are causing issues for some Windows 10 users.

According to users on Reddit (1, 2) and Microsoft Answers forum, the latest updates are causing issues with the Windows Search experience. The bug seems to prevent the search from loading and users are seeing a “This is taking too long to load” error.

The good news is that the issue can be fixed by just reloading the page or repairing the Windows 10 system image. If you’re facing this issue then you can follow the steps below to repair the system image using DSIM:

Open Start menu and type “cmd” and open command prompt as an administrator.

Type “DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth” (without quotes) and press enter.

This should repair your system image and fix the issue. Alternatively, you can also try clearing out update files using Disk Cleanup or Storage Sense.

It’s not clear which Windows 10 update broke the search experience but issues with search usually happen when Windows search can’t reach Bing to pull up search results.

