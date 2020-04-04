Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Rain in the City’, the new theme pack contains 18 high-quality wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

Stay dry while soaking in the showers in these 18 moody images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Rain in the City’ theme pack from this link. Alternatively, you click on the below link to download the theme pack.

via: ALumia