Microsoft is testing a new feature for the Windows 10 Photos app with Insiders.

Version 20070.3003.0 of the app includes a new Indexing option which allows users to exclude network paths from being automatically indexed and the photos found added to your Photos library. The option is off by default.

The full changelog, according to WBI, includes:

Minor improvements to the application interface.

Bug fixes and various improvements.

The feature is currently rolling out to Windows 10 Insiders in the Dev channel, and is only enabled for some of those users.

via WBI