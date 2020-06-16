Rarely does Microsoft reveal a change in a Windows update after making the update available for the public. This is exactly what’s happened with Windows 10 May 2020 Update recently.

Microsoft is now informing Windows 10 users that it’d moved the ‘Fresh start’ feature to ‘Reset this PC’ in Windows 10 May 2020 Update(a.k.a. Windows 10 Version 2004). However, if you’re running an older version of Windows 10, which is Windows 10 1909 or older, you can still locate the ‘Fresh Start’ option in the Windows Security app. Right below the ‘Fresh start’ option, you’ll also see an option called ‘Additional info’ option, clicking on which will display the ‘Get Started’ button. You’ll need to click on it will start the process of reinstalling Windows 10.

In Windows 10 May 2020 Update, things have changed a bit. While you’ll still see the ‘Fresh start’ option in May 2020 Update, clicking on the ‘Additional info’ will no longer give you the ‘Get Started’ option. Instead, it’ll lead you to the “Windows Security Track device performance & Health page’ in the browser(via Techdows).

Fresh start is available for Windows 10 versions prior to 2004. For version 2004 and after, Fresh start functionality has been moved to Reset this PC. To reset your PC, go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Recovery > Reset this PC > Get Started. Then select Keep my files, choose cloud or local, change your settings, and set Restore preinstalled apps? to No. If you don’t see the option to Restore preinstalled apps, it means your PC doesn’t have preinstalled apps configured and won’t restore apps from your PC manufacurer.

In other words, if you’re using Windows 10 May 2020 Update or later and want to reinstall Windows 10, you now need to go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Recovery > Reset this PC > Get Started — and that’s the only way!