Installing a major Windows 10 update always comes at the risk of interrupting your workflow, especially if your PC is a bit old and doesn’t have the latest driver update installed. Although Microsoft’s latest major Windows update, Windows 10 Version 2004(a.k.a. Windows 10 May 2020 Update) was rolled out only to those PCs that are compatible, a number of users that got the May update from Microsoft are not happy.

There are multiple reasons for this. Yesterday, we reported that Windows 10 2004 is causing major hard drive management issues. And now, Chrome users are complaining that after installing the Windows 10 Version 2004, they’re facing an issue where Google keeps signing users out of every account in the Chrome browser. It then forces users to sign-in again.

This issue re-appears once you close your Chrome browser and then open it once again — you’ll have to sign in once again! Uninstalling and then re-installing the browser doesn’t fix the problem.

On Google’s support website, a user wrote, “I have recently just updated to windows update 2004 and I keep having issues with google signing me out of every account on my browser including forcing me to sign in again for sync. I have already uninstalled and reinstalled chrome to try fixing this. It’s been starting to get really annoying having to resign into my accounts every time I use my pc…..”

Multiple other users corroborated a similar story. “I have the same issue, the browser is deleting all my cookies and is stopping sync with google after reboot. This started after updating to Windows 10 version 2004,” TheDejavuNL wrote.

We currently do have a solution to this problem. What is even worse is that we don’t actually know whether this Microsoft’s fault or it’s Google that messed things up. But since all the affected PCs are running the latest Windows 10 May 2020 Update, we can say that there could be some compatibility issues.

If you’ve installed the Windows 10 May 2020 Update on your PC and facing the same problem., let us know in the comments below.