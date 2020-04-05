Windows 10 KB4541335 is causing BSOD, Boot failure and performance issues for some users

Two weeks back, Microsoft released KB4541335 cumulative update to the Windows 10 users. However, it looks like the update was shipped with some serious bugs that are causing a number of issues for Windows 10 users.

Many Windows 10 users have taken Microsoft Answers Forums to report issues ranging from BSOD, Boot failure and even performance degradation. According to the reports, users are seeing “Page Error”, boot loops and someone even said that the KB4541335 update causing their system to “became very unresponsive and took ages to open programs and browsing became very slow.”

Microsoft is yet to acknowledge the issue but since the KB4541335 update is marked as optional, it might be wise to skip it until Microsoft can release a proper fix for the aforementioned issues. We will update you once we have more information or a statement from Microsoft about the issue.

Source Microsoft Answer Forums [1, 2, 3]; Via The WinCentral