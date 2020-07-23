Microsoft yesterday released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20175 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel (previously knowns as Fast ring). Microsoft has now released ISO for this build. You can download the Windows 10 Build 20175 ISO here from Microsoft.

Improving pinned sites in Microsoft Edge

Earlier this month, we announced ALT + TAB between apps and sites, the first of our new productivity enhancements coming to Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Today, we’re announcing another feature we’ve been working on to make you more efficient when browsing the web: quick access to tabs for your pinned sites. Clicking a pinned site on the Taskbar will now show you all of the open tabs for that site across any of your Microsoft Edge windows, just like you’d expect for any app with multiple open windows. Please let us know what you think!

This feature is currently rolling out to a subset of Insiders today and requires Microsoft Edge Insider Build 85.0.561.0 or higher (Canary or Dev Channel).

NOTE: Since this is an early preview, existing sites on your Taskbar will not experience this new behavior until you remove and re-pin them.

For more details on our new multitasking improvements, check out our post on the Microsoft Edge blog.

Introducing Reset-AppxPackage

For some time now, you’ve been able to reset your UWP apps in Settings – with today’s build we’re now exposing this ability via PowerShell as well. To do this, you’ll need the appx package name, so your use of the command may look like this:

>> Get-AppxPackage *calculator* | Reset-AppxPackage

The benefit of enabling this via PowerShell is that if needed you will now be able to run the reset commands for certain system components that are not currently listed as available to reset in Settings, for example Start.

Please note by nature of this command, if you choose to run it it will reset your experience back to the default experience and you will lose the associated app data.

Make a more personal connection with Eye Contact on Surface Pro X

Powered by artificial intelligence capabilities of the Microsoft SQ1(TM) processor, Eye Contact helps to adjust your gaze on video calls so you appear to be looking directly in the camera on your Surface Pro X. Windows Insiders can turn this feature on via the Surface app on their Surface Pro X.

Other updates for Insiders

More new icons:

As part of our ongoing efforts to update the iconography across Windows, Insiders will notice we have begun rolling out a new icons for both Sticky Notes and the Snip & Sketch app via updates from the Microsoft Store. Just like with the new Settings icon in the last build, these new icons look great on the Start menu with the theme-aware tiles introduced in Build 20161!

Updates for developers

The Windows SDK is now flighting continuously with the Dev Channel. Whenever a new OS is flighted to the Dev Channel, the corresponding SDK will also be flighted. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK. SDK flights will be archived in Flight Hub along with OS flights.

Fixes

We fixed an issue causing some systems to crash with a HYPERVISOR_ERROR bugcheck.

We fixed an issue resulting in tiles sometimes flashing unexpectedly in the Start menu when animating

We fixed an issue where the option the set Alt + Tab to “Windows Only” wasn’t working.

We fixed an issue that could result in apps unexpectedly appearing black when viewed under Magnifier with a large magnification.

We fixed an issue that could result in some stutter when gaming.

We fixed an issue resulting in Narrator not working with touch when touching a XAML item.

We fixed an issue resulting in Search not closing after selecting certain items in the search results.

We fixed an issue resulting in flickers when logging in.

We fixed an issue resulting in fonts not displaying correctly in some apps in the last two flights.

We fixed an issue that could result in Settings crashing if it’d been opened but minimized to the Windows Update page, and then you navigated to another settings page by clicking a URI.

We fixed an issue where clicking a link to System would result in an empty and unclosable Control Panel instance.

Known issues

We’re working on a fix for an issue where some Microsoft Store games protected with Easy Anti-Cheat may fail to launch.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

If you are impacted by an issue where when pressing space while using the Korean IME in Edge and Chrome the last character was deleted, this has been fixed in Chromium as part of Bug 1099125. We’ll be removing this from the known issues with the next flight.

We’re working on a fix for an issue where the min/max/close buttons are stuck in their original positions after resizing a UWP app. If you move the app window the position should update.

We’re investigating reports that the new taskbar experience described above isn’t working for some pinned sites.

We’re working on a fix for an issue where sometimes the “close all windows” action in the taskbar doesn’t close not all of the open tabs

We’re working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.

We’re working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

We’re working on a fix for an issue where pinned sites don’t show all open tabs for a domain. In the meantime, you can fix this by pinning the site’s homepage rather than a specific page (e.g. pin microsoft.com rather than microsoft.com/windows).

We’re working on a fix for an issue where Alt + Tabbing to a browser tab sometimes moves the previously active browser tab to the front of the Alt + Tab list as well.

Catch up on the webcast and more on the Windows Insider YouTube

Our past webcasts are now available on the Windows Insider YouTube. We also have some new videos about making the most of the program, and we’ll continue to use this channel for webcasts and how-to content. Subscribe now to see what’s next and keep up with our latest videos!