Microsoft has released the Windows 10 Build 19044.1862 to the Release Preview Channel. It is now available for Insiders with Windows 10, version 21H2.

The build highlights two new features: the option to get urgent notifications when focus assist is activated and restored functionality for Windows Autopilot deployment scenarios. For the latter, it entails those affected by the security mitigation for hardware reuse. Insiders can expect the removal of the one-time use restriction for self-deploying mode and pre-provisioning in this update, in addition to re-enabling the User Principal Name display in user-driven mode deployments for approved manufacturers.

Another improvement in the build is the better performance of a push-button reset after an OS upgrade. Microsoft also says that it has decreased the overhead of resource contention in high input/output operations per second scenarios with multiple threads contending on a single file.

As for the rest of the build, Insiders are getting a bunch of new fixes, including: