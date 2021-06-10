Microsoft has been working on something called Windows Sun Valley for quite some time now and while the update was expected to add “sweeping visual rejuvenation” to the OS, little did anyone know that there will be huge confusion over the update.

When rumors of the Sun Valley update first hit the internet, people believed it to be another Windows 10 update with many new features and big visual changes. In other words, it was thought to be another fascinating name for a major Windows 10 update. But much to everyone’s surprise, it turns out that Windows 10 and Windows Sun Valley are two different operating systems.

As first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has accidentally published a support page for the Sun Valley update, thus confirming the rumors of the existence of the update. The most interesting part, however, is that, on the support document search page, the line “Windows 10 and Windows Sun Valley” may have hinted that Windows 10 and Windows Sun Valley are two different operating systems.

However, it’s worth noting that Sun Valley may just be a placeholder for the upcoming “next generation of Windows.” In other words, Microsoft may not call it Sun Valley when it officially launches. That being said, many Microsoft watchers are of the view that the Sun Valley is the codename for the Windows 11 update. Whatever the case may be, the fact that Microsoft is making a distinction between Windows 10 and Windows Sun Valley could mean that the Seattle tech giant will manage the two operating systems differently.

Interestingly enough, Microsoft was quick to delete the Windows Sun Valley line from the Microsoft support page, which, in turn, suggests that Microsoft wanted to keep this as a secret until June 24, which is when Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Panos Panay will launch the “next generation of Windows.”

Luckily, the reference to Sun Valley can still be found on GitHub as Microsoft’s support documents are maintained on the Git repository hosting service.

The upcoming Windows Sun Valley update is rumored to come with a new Start Menu, a new action center, a new Settings app, new system icons, rounded corners. Microsoft is also rumored to the porting some Windows 10X features to the Sun Valley. You’ll know more about the OS on the launch day. Meanwhile, you can track all the rumors related to the Sun Valley update here.

You’ll be informed about all the leaks that emerge before the launch event, so watch this space.