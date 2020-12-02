We wrote earlier about developer Alex Graf’s successful efforts to get Windows 10 to run on his new Apple M1 powered Macbook.

At the time his work was simply a proof of concept, but over the last 2 weeks, his efforts have been further refined.

His adapted QEMU virtual machine now supports almost all basic functionality, including virtualized audio and network interfaces.

A picture is worth 1000 words. ? x86 emulation is fully functional.

? It's really on an M1

? Virtio-net works

? RDP works pic.twitter.com/dz9446DvPD — Alexander Graf (@_AlexGraf) November 28, 2020

With the help of other developers he has also been able to get Linux to run in the virtual machine, something which Linus has said may be very difficult on the bare metal due to Apple’s security features, with Torvalds saying the closed nature of the integrated GPU and other components in the M1 SoC makes the porting process a bit complicated, “…unless Apple opens up“.

Thanks for working so hard on these patches @_AlexGraf! They work really great. Here's Fedora 33 booting with UEFI/ACPI under QEMU on my M1 MacBook Air https://t.co/T1fA6YKEVt pic.twitter.com/3cPhZONKIq — Jon Masters ???? (@jonmasters) November 30, 2020

A tutorial video is now available which guides you on getting a quite functional install of Windows 10 on your new Macbook Pro. I’m sure with time the process will become even simpler and more refined. See that below:

via XDA- Dev