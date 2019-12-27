Windows 10 20H1 will allow users to monitor GPU temperature with ease

After the release of Windows 10 November Update last month, Microsoft went back to work on 20H1 which is scheduled to release in the spring of 2020. Since Microsoft made it clear that November update would be an incremental update, Windows 10 users have high hopes from 20H1 as it’s slated to bring a plethora of new features.

While we expect to see some major feature additions to the OS, Microsoft is also working on small but important changes. One of those is the ability to monitor GPU temperatures with ease. While Windows 10 does show detailed GPU usage, it doesn’t show the actual temperature and because of that, you will need third-party apps to monitor the temperature. However, with the release of Windows 10 Build 18963 Microsoft has added a GPU temperature monitor to the Task Manager. This feature is targetted at people using dedicated Graphics Cards which tend to heat up a lot compared to integrated GPUs from Intel and AMD.

Microsoft released the Build 18963 quite a while back but the feature has been working perfectly fine on Windows 10 Insider Preview and should be added to final 20H1 update. We tested the feature on one of our test machines and unfortunately, the feature only records the present temperature. So if you’re after historic data then you will have to rely on third-party apps. That said, if you just want to monitor temperature at regular intervals then you can do so from the Task Manager soon.