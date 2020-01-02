Unlike Windows 10 November 2019 Update, which is also known as Windows 10 19H2, the upcoming Windows 10 20H1 update will be full of new features, fixes and performance improvements. Microsoft has been testing 20H1 builds for quite some time now and as per a recent report, the company has finalized the development of the 20H1 a.k.a. Windows 10 Version 2004. However, to everyone’s disappointment, the Redmond giant is not going to make the Version 2004 public right now.

In all likelihood, we might see the Windows 10 20H1 Update going public not before Spring. Rumors are also doing the rounds that the Windows 10 Build 19041 is the final Build candidate of the 20H1 update. However, Microsoft could introduce a slightly newer build with additional patches if the situation demands.

Microsoft is likely to follow the same old naming convention for the 20H1 update, meaning if Microsoft makes it public in the month of May, the update could be called Windows 10 May 2020 Update. Again, nothing is confirmed at this moment.

Like 2019, Microsoft is going to release two major Windows 10 Updates in this year, with the second major update, which will be codenamed as Windows 10 20H2, arriving in the second half of 2020.

via: Windowslatest