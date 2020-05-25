Microsoft has added another feature to the Windows 10 May 2020 update which should make it easier to use the OS with specialized displays.

The feature will let you remove the display from the Windows desktop, meaning your start menu, error messages and desktop wallpaper will not show up on that page. In fact, the Specialized Display will only be available for specialized apps such as:

Fixed-function arcade/gaming rigs like cockpit/driving/flight/military simulators

Medical imaging devices that have custom panels (e.g. grayscale X-ray displays)

Dedicated video monitoring scenarios (e.g. Avid Pro)

Monitor panel testing and validation (e.g. in the factory)

Video walls

The feature is only available Windows 10 Enterprise and Windows 10 Pro for Workstations and to enable it you need to go to Settings > System > Display > “Advanced display settings” > “Remove display from desktop”.

