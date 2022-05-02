The magic of Doctor Strange is coming again in US theaters on May 6 with the arrival of the original film’s sequel, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” But beyond theaters, the wizard’s magic can also be witnessed in the Xbox universe, with the company teaming up with Marvel Studios to release a limited-edition custom Xbox Series S console and Xbox wireless controllers. But here’s bigger news: Xbox is giving you the chance to win the said items together with some access to games through the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet.

Marvel Studios will give its fans another adventure to witness as Doctor Stephen Strange opens the portal to the Multiverse using a forbidden spell. The event will lead to a series of mind-boggling events where the doctor/wizard will face the unknown together with his old and new mystical allies. Faced with new adversaries and threats too big to handle, the team will realize the danger of the alternate realities of the Multiverse.

With the echo and noise Doctor Strange’s plot is making, Xbox is giving its gamers the chance to immortalize the moment with new designs of its Xbox Series S console and Xbox wireless controllers. This edition of Xbox products comes in unique designs featuring the biggest characters of the movies you will certainly love. The wireless controllers are designed based on the most prominent features and symbols of the four characters in the film: Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). From the controller body itself up to the buttons and texture, the designs are carefully presented to reflect the characters they represent. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S console sports Gargantos, the huge green one-eyed octopus who wants complete control over the Multiverse.

You can acquire this exclusive custom Xbox Series S and all four Xbox wireless controllers by participating in Xbox’s sweepstakes tweet, wherein you just need to retweet publicly the official Xbox sweepstakes promotional post with the hashtag #DoctorStrangeXboxSweepstakes. The entry period started last April 29 and will end on May 20, Friday, at 8:00 p.m. PT. Entries that will only be considered are those from participants at least 18 years of age living in Xbox Console-supported countries or regions. The winner will receive a notification via DM on Twitter to claim the prize package with an estimated cost of USD 476.00.

The new thrilling story of Doctor Strange (directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige) will be released in US theaters on May 6, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

For the full mechanics, click here.