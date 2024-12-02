Will Microsoft invest in Bitcoin? Expert says Redmond can't "miss the next technology wave"

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Michael Saylor, chairman of MicroStrategy, has urged Microsoft to embrace Bitcoin and invest in it instead of buying back its own stock.

In a recent pitch to the board over at Redmond ahead of the December 10 shareholder meeting, Saylor argued that Bitcoin represents the next wave of technological transformation. He says that it can surpass traditional assets like gold and art, which he predicts will account for $45 trillion and $110 trillion, respectively.

“Microsoft can’t afford to miss the next technology wave and Bitcoin is that wave,” says the billionaire in his three-minute pitch, as noted by the crypto-centric publication CCN.

He projects a potential $5 trillion boost to its market capitalization if the cryptocurrency achieves a price of $1.7 million per coin by 2034. He also argues that the investment could drive Microsoft’s share price above $580.

Despite Microsoft’s board recommending against a shareholder proposal to explore Bitcoin investments, proponents mention MicroStrategy’s success in outperforming Microsoft by over 300% due to its Bitcoin strategy. Advocates also warn that ignoring digital investments could leave Microsoft vulnerable to shareholder litigation if Bitcoin’s value surges.

Bitcoin’s reliance on blockchain tech makes it a safer alternative to traditional assets like gold and fiat currencies especially at the age of growing distrust in centralized financial systems.

Launched in the late 2000s and started booming in the 2010s, Bitcoin reached its all-time high last month at $97,000 and it may soon surpass $100,000. It was fueled by investor confidence in favorable cryptocurrency policies under Donald Trump’s administration with Bitcoin’s value climbing 35% in a month and 94% year-to-date.