Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Beauty of China PREMIUM’, the new theme pack contains 16 high-quality 4K wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

From pavilions to bridges to canyons to islands, discover breathtaking views of China in these 16 premium 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Beauty of China PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link. Alternatively, you click on the below link to download the theme pack.

via ALumia