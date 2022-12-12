WhatsApp’s view once messages will not include images and videos only

Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced view once images and videos bring more privacy to the chat messenger. But it now seems that view once will not apply to images and videos only. The company is working to bring view once text messages in future updates.

Currently, WhatsApp users can send sensitive images and videos that recipients can view only once, after which they disappear from the chat. Recently, WhatsApp fixed one major loophole of that feature by preventing users from taking screenshots of view once videos and images. According to a report from WABetainfo, the “view once” capability will also include text messages in the future.

As you can see in the above screenshot, a lock icon is present within the send button, indicating that the text message is for one-time view only. It will disappear from the conversation right after the recipients open it. It will not be possible to copy to forward view once text messages. It should also prevent recipients from taking screenshots of view once text messages to make the whole thing more effective.

The feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta 2.22.25.20 for Android. However, it is currently in the development stage, meaning not even beta users can access the feature right now. But now that the company has started working on it, users can expect it to arrive within a few months. WhatsApp may begin beta testing it with users before rolling it out to a broader audience.

While the feature was seen on the WhatsApp Android app, the company will bring view once text messages across all the platforms. Besides Android, view once text messages should also be available for iOS, desktop, and the web to create maximum impact.

What do you think about WhatsApp’s view once text messages? Let us know in the comments section.