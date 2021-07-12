WhatsApp has become more stringent in recent years about keeping the platform free from spam and abuse, and while this is a good thing, it often results in innocent people receiving the ban hammer.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp will soon make it easier to appeal a ban and have your account restored.

A hidden feature in the app will allow you to request a review of your account in the app, even if you are banned. A review typically takes 24 hours, and when complete users will receive an in-app notification of the outcome, which can include being restored, or permanent deletion.

The feature was found in the iOS version of WhatsApp beta, but will of course come to all platforms in time.

via WABetaInfo