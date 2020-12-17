WhatsApp’s web and desktop clients are not as feature-rich as the mobile app, but the Facebook-owned company is trying hard to close this gap by adding more features to its web and desktop clients. The latest features that the company added to the WhatsApp web and desktop clients are voice and video calling, something that WhatsApp has offered on its mobile apps for quite a while now.

As you can see in the below image gallery, the calls button appears in the chat header on WhatsApp desktop/web. If you’re on the receiving end, a separate window will pop out allowing you can either accept or decline the incoming call. Similarly, doing a call will also pop out a window where you’ll get to see the contact information, a button to turn on/off video, a mute button, a menu button, and a button to hang up.

Gallery

However, the voice and video calling features are currently available in beta to a limited number of users. According to WABetainfo, more users will get these features in the coming days. WhatsApp didn’t share any details as to when it’ll roll out the feature to the public, but since these are available in beta, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes available for everyone.

via XDA