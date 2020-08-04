WhatsApp announces a simple way to search forwarded messages on Google

WhatsApp today announced a new feature that will allow users to double check the forward messages they receive from others. Users can do this by tapping a magnifying glass button in the chat.

Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about content they have received.

When user uses this feature, the actual message content is shared via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself.

WhatsApp today started the rollout of this new search the web feature in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and US. This feature is available on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.

Source: WhatsApp