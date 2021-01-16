We reported yesterday that WhatsApp was halting the roll-out of their privacy update and pushing back the deadline when users will need to agree to share their data with Facebook.

The company had miscalculated the reception their message would receive, but are still committed to not making any changes to their plans.

Instead, the company hopes to educate users into understanding the actual implications of the new policies, which the Facebook claims are innocuous.

They are pushing out a story to WhatsApp users with the following message:

The message echos an earlier infographic the company has been promoting with the same statements.

The story is likely only the first of WhatsApp’s efforts to reassure their billion users that there is no need to jump ship to another platform such as Signal.

The company will now give users until the 15th May to decide if they agree to the (unchanged) new terms of service, which WhatsApp says are motivated by their plans to turn WhatsApp into a commercial platform similar to WeChat.

Read their earlier statement below: