WhatsApp now allows deleting of messages for up to 2 days

We all have those moments where we regret sending embarrassing messages. Thankfully, you can unsend or delete messages on some messaging apps like WhatsApp. The downside, however, is the fact that the app only allows it for a limited time: one hour. Well, that is about to change with the new update of WhatsApp, where you will have a total of two days to decide whether to keep or delete any cringeworthy messages you sent.

The new update follows the same concept applied on Facebook Messenger, where the users have the choice to delete the message for the recipients or just for them. You just need to tap and hold a specific message you want to erase until the “Delete” option appears. After tapping it, you can choose between “Delete for everyone” or “Delete for me.”

The update is not as pleasing as what is available on Messenger, where you can unsend messages without time restrictions. Nonetheless, it is still good news for 2 billion monthly active WhatsApp users globally who were formerly only allowed to do it within 60 minutes.

On the other hand, it is important to note that updating your WhatsApp application is a requirement to successfully do this. And it is not just for you but also for the receiver of the messages you want to remove. And with the fact that the app won’t notify you whether it has successfully deleted the message on the recipient’s end or not, deleting WhatsApp messages after an hour might not be 100 percent safe for now.