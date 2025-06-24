WhatsApp Is Banned for Congressional Staffers in the House - Here's The Complete Story

House staffers are increasingly relying on WhatsApp to discuss official business—and lawmakers are starting to raise the alarm. Axios reported Monday that top aides now use the app for everything from policy updates to vote coordination, often outside the oversight of formal recordkeeping rules.

This shift isn’t new. Staffers say WhatsApp lets them stay responsive and move fast, especially across party lines. But lawmakers and watchdogs warn that these backchannel chats bypass transparency. In the House, official communications are supposed to stay traceable. WhatsApp conversations vanish or stay locked behind private encryption which means that they rarely end up in public records.

Some staffers defend the practice. They argue the pace of Capitol Hill leaves little room for clunky email threads. One senior aide described WhatsApp as “where real decisions happen.” But ethics rules don’t bend for convenience. If staffers conduct business through apps that leave no paper trail, Congress could face legal and political backlash.

The concern now sits squarely with House Administration Chair Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) and Ranking Member Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.). Both confirmed the committee is reviewing messaging practices among staff. They haven’t confirmed next steps but haven’t ruled out new restrictions either.

For now, WhatsApp remains the unofficial nerve center for much of the Hill’s off-the-record talk. That may change soon—especially if the House decides to clamp down on encrypted chats in official roles.

