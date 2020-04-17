The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a surge in the usage of the video calling and chat apps, the reason being the fact that a lot of people are now working from. In the course of the last few months, these apps have gained some nifty new features that are aimed at making WFH(Work From Home) hassle-free.

WhatsApp is one such company that’s working towards making WFH easier. The Facebook-owned company is now developing a new feature that will let users add more participants to a group video and audio call. The instant chat messenger currently allows a maximum of four people in group video, audio calls, but in the coming days, the number is likely to go up. And if WABetainfo is to be believed, it’ll be an even number and can be anything between 6 to 12.

The feature will be available for both Android and iOS users and in order for the new feature to work, users will require to run the latest version of WhatsApp. Unfortunately, we don’t know as to when the feature will be available for the public.

WhatsApp recently added a new feature to simplify the process of starting group audio, video calls. From your group chat, you can just tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat. Of course, the participants allowed will be four or less.