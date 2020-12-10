WhatsApp Desktop for Windows 10 has received an update, taking the app to version 2. 2049. 8. 0. The update brings better support for 3rd party sticker packs.

The changelog reads:

Sticker Packs – WhatsApp Desktop now syncs third-party sticker packs already on your smartphone.

Bug fixes and various improvements.

WhatsApp also recently added the self-destructing message feature that lets you choose how long you want WhatsApp messages to last before they get deleted. When you enable disappearing messages feature, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days. Those who’re using WhatsApp Desktop on their Windows 10 PC can also use enable it.

You can download WhatsApp Desktop on your Windows 10 PC from the below link, or you can go to the Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via WBItalia