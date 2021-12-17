WhatsApp has just released an update to their WhatsApp Desktop Beta app for Windows, taking it to version 2.2149.1.

The update does not come with an official changelog, but WABetaInfo managed to find a hidden privacy feature in the code of the app.

WhatsApp is working on bringing their My Contacts Except … feature to the app, which would allow you to block specific people from seeing your updates.

Users will be able to block their profile pictures, Last Seen status and About page from specific people without blocking them completely.

The feature is currently hidden and not available yet, but should come to testers in a few weeks, before rolling out to all desktop users.

The latest beta version of the desktop app can be found here.

via WABetaInfo